Belgravia-style terrace in Dublin 2 to let at €320,000 a year

A stylishly renovated period office on a Belgravia-style terrace in Dublin 2 which also includes four apartments is available to let at €320,000 per annum through agent QRE.

No. 22-22A Earlsfort Terrace, refurbished over eight months by brothers Nick and Lee Wright, has 279sq m (3,000sq ft) of office space spread over three levels. It includes CAT 6e cabling, high-end lighting, CCTV, shower and kitchen. For security reasons, the office space is not interconnected with the fully furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The agent believes the apartments, two one-beds and two two-beds, could suit an international firm looking to locate to Dublin or an Irish company wishing to house visiting corporates close to their office.

All the apartments have lift access throughout and come with four permanent car-parking permits per apartment along with a minimum of 80 visitor car permits per apartment as well. Access to the permits could be used by both the office and residential occupier, hence the preference to lease as one lot.

No 22-22A Earlsfort Terrace was bought in 2017 and required a great deal of work to bring it back up to standard.

The location, close to the Iveagh Gardens and the National Concert Hall, offers easy access to the Luas, Dart and Dublin Bus routes and is within walking distance of the city centre.

The building came on the market in August 2016 guiding €2.75 million on the instructions of receiver Duff and Phelps.