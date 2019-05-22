Urbeo Residential bolsters management team with three key hires

Urbeo Residential, the Irish residential investment platform backed by Starwood Capital Group, has announced the appointment of Richard Ball as a partner as part of a trio of senior hires.

Urbeo is in the process of building a €1 billion platform of build-to-rent (BTR) accommodation in Dublin and other major Irish cities, and also counts the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) among its investors.

Richard joins from Hibernia Reit plc, where he served as chief investment officer for five years. In his new role, he will be responsible for Urbeo’s investment and finance functions.

Urbeo has also recruited Anthony Sweetman to be its development director. Anthony joins from Rohan Holdings, where he was head of business development, and has over 15 years’ industry experience both in Ireland and internationally. Anthony qualified as an architect at UCD, and will be responsible for Urbeo’s development functions.

Teresa Flattery, who joins Urbeo as financial controller, was previously head of finance for Redwood Real Estate and trained as a chartered accountant with EY.

Established last December, Urbeo is involved in both the forward funding and forward purchase of rental accommodation containing an element of social and supported tenancies in Dublin and other major cities. The platform was seeded initially with a portfolio of three assets comprising 334 private and social residential units in Dublin.

Urbeo’s stated focus is on matching investor needs for long-term, stable returns with those of tenants to build stable and sustainable communities of rental housing.