High-profile investment at the heart of Ranelagh village guiding at €1.6m

Agent Savills is guiding €1.6 million for a high-profile freehold building in Ranelagh village, Dublin 6.

No 27 Ranelagh, which previously traded as Rio Rodizio restaurant, is situated immediately adjacent to Redmonds Fine Wines, opposite SuperValu Ranelagh and within close proximity to Ranelagh Luas station,

The building comprises an open-plan, double-height ground floor of 195sq m (2,099sq ft) with a feature outdoor terrace to the rear. The property comes to market with the benefit of a high-level fitout.

The building’s first floor extends to 47sq m (506sq ft) and has own-door direct street access. It could be converted to residential use subject to planning permission.

The entire property is being offered for sale with full vacant possession, enabling the prospective owner occupier or investor to commence restaurant or indeed retail trading immediately.

Stephen McCarthy of Savills is guiding €1.6 million for the entire.