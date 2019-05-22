Bray site with potential for 70 apartments expected to secure €4m

Agent Lisney is offering a high-profile site with residential zoning in Bray, Co Wicklow, for sale by formal tender on June 25th.

Located just off junction 6 of the N11 on the Upper Dargle Road, the subject property extends to 1.4 acres, and is occupied currently by three income-producing residential units and a large private garden. The site offers the potential to deliver in excess of 70 apartments subject to planning permission.

Ross Shorten and Martin O’Halloran of Lisney are handling the sale, and they expect that the combination of the site’s “high-profile location and Bray’s strong residential values” will see strong interest from developers and investors.

The selling agents expect to secure a price in the region of €4 million for the property.

Bray itself is a thriving town with numerous amenities and excellent transport links by road and rail to Dublin city centre. The subject site is located just 2km from Bray Dart station, and 4km south of the M50 motorway.