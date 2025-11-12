Rohan Holdings seeks occupier for 290,000sq ft facility at Dublin Airport Logistics Park

A computer-generated image of Drake House, the new logistics unit being built at Dublin Airport Logistics Park

Industrial and logistics specialist Rohan Holdings is seeking an occupier for Drake House, the new large-scale logistics facility it is developing with Castlebrowne Construction at Dublin Airport Logistics Park.

Joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and Savills are marketing the building, which at 26,867sq m (289,192sq ft) is the largest stand-alone logistics unit being built in the Dublin market at present.

Construction of the property started in the third quarter of this year and practical completion is expected in the second half of 2026.

Drake House will have a clear internal height of 18m (59ft), giving occupiers far more storage capacity than that offered by the prevailing market standard of 14m (46ft).

The building will have loading access via 24 dock levellers and four loading doors. In terms of its sustainability, the building is targeting BREEAM Excellent certification and an A3 Ber rating.

“With the supply of grade-A logistics space continuing to be constrained across the Dublin market, we expect strong interest from a broad range of national and international occupiers in this development,” Brendan Smyth of Cushman & Wakefield and Jarlath Lynn of Savills say.