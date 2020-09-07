Tech giant Google pulls out of office deal in Dublin docklands

Google has walked away from a plan to rent space in Dublin’s docklands for as many as 2,000 workers, shelving one of the city’s biggest property deals in recent years.

Google had been in talks to rent about 18,766sq m of space at the Sorting Office, close to the quays, adding to its array of sites in the city.

“After much deliberation, Google has decided not to proceed,” said a company spokeswoman in an email response to questions from Bloomberg. The company didn’t say why it chose not to go ahead with the deal.

Designed by Henry J Lyons architects, the development is located on the corner of Cardiff Lane and Hanover Street East, opposite the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and within close proximity to the European headquarters of several global technology giants including Google, Facebook, and Airbnb.

Google is a vast player in Dublin’s real estate scene, employing thousands of workers and occupying offices around the so-called Silicon Docks, with its European headquarters located on Barrow Street and the nearby Montevetro building.

The company plans to continue to invest in its Irish operation. But the decision not to proceed with the new leasing will be keenly watched as investors weigh the impact of coronavirus on the city.

Multinational tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook helped revive the country after the property crash, while overseas cash poured in to help build offices and apartments. In the second quarter of this year, however, firms rented 9,885sq m in Dublin, the least on record, according to commercial real estate agent CBRE.

A spokesman for developer Marlet could not immediately comment. – Bloomberg