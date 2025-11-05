Donnybrook mixed-use investment with scope for redevelopment seeks €5m

A combination of secure rental income and redevelopment potential in a prime location should see strong interest in the sale of Eirpage House and 55 Main Street in Donnybrook, Dublin 4. The investment, which sits directly opposite Donnybrook Stadium, is being offered to the market by agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €5 million.

The subject property extends to 1,169sq m (12,583sq ft) of retail and office accommodation in four units, arranged over ground, first, and second floors. The scheme’s current tenants include Café Nero, Vodafone, Fired Up Pizza, and Havana. The investment is generating a combined passing income of approximately €406,950 a year with a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) to break of 4.92 years.

The property comes with significant redevelopment and repositioning potential said the selling agent thanks to its Z4 zoning, which allows for a variety of uses. These include hotel, medical and related consultants, offices, residential, restaurant, sports facility and recreational uses, subject to planning permission.

Darragh Doyle of Knight Frank says: “Eirpage House and 55 Main Street represent a rare opportunity to acquire a highly visible, income-producing investment in one of Dublin’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. With its strong tenant line-up, secure income profile, and flexible Z4 zoning, the property offers short-term stability with long-term redevelopment potential.”