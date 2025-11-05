Hibernia College Group signs for first floor at the Academy Building on Pearse Street

Hibernia College has signed a new 10-year flexible lease for the first floor of the well-known Academy Building on Pearse Street in Dublin city centre. Its accommodation at the Academy extends to a total area of 650sq m (7,000sq ft) and is fully fitted plug-and-play. Patrick Kiersey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the negotiations while Mark Smyth of MSP Consulting acted for Hibernia College Group.

Hibernia College Group has recently launched a new School of Health to sit beside its existing School of Education. The college joins a number of international occupiers in the Academy Building, including flexible and co-working space provider Huckletree, FTI Consulting and Synchronoss Technologies.

The second floor at the Academy Building, which extends to 1,096sq m (11,800sq ft) remains available for lease by way of subletting/assignment through Cushman & Wakefield. The accommodation is fully fitted, with seating in place for up to 120 people, a fully fitted canteen and 12 meeting rooms/offices. The agent is guiding a rent of €49.50 per sq ft and €4,000 per car parking space annually.

The Academy Building is well located within Dublin city centre and is served by a range of public-transport links including the Dart at Pearse Street station and the Luas green-line stop at Trinity College.