Kildare landbank with future new-homes potential guiding at €4m

Housebuilders and investors looking to secure a large and well-located land bank with potential for future residential development will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of an 34.39-hectare (85-acre) landholding just outside Naas in Co Kildare. Located next to the M7 motorway and Johnstown, the lands are being offered to the market by agent Coonan Property at a guide price of €4 million.

The subject property is ideally suited said the selling agent to accommodate the future residential, mixed-use or commercial expansion of the Johnstown area. The lands are bordered to the north by an existing residential development, Johnstown Manor, while the western boundary adjoins a proposed greenbelt area. There are three access points to the property. Two points lead through Johnstown Manor while the third one is located off the L6035, the Johnstown to Furness Road.

Johnstown is a well-established and sought-after residential area 2km north of Naas. Located just off the N7 at Junction 8, the area is home to several residential developments including Johnstown Manor, Furness Manor, Knights Wood and St John’s Grove.

Located about 25km from Dublin city centre, Johnstown is well served by a range of amenities including schools, restaurants, pubs, sporting facilities, along with extensive shopping options in nearby Naas and Newbridge.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property says: “This is a standout opportunity for strategic investors or developers seeking a foothold in a high-growth area.

“With Johnstown and nearby Naas seeing ongoing expansion, the scale, location, and accessibility of this site make it uniquely placed to shape the next chapter of the town’s development subject to the appropriate zoning and planning permissions.”