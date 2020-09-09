Kildare land zoned for industrial use guiding €3.6m

The sale of a 29-acre site in Co Kildare is expected to see strong interest from developers and investors involved in the delivery of industrial and logistics space.

Situated on the Clane Road to the north of Sallins town centre, the property offers ready access to the M4 and M7 and wider motorway network. Sallins itself is well located on the outskirts of Naas while Dublin is 32km away.

The site is rectangular in shape with a flat topography that extends to approximately 29 acres (11.8 hectares) with the western boundary fronting the Sallins/Clane R407. The land is zoned “H”, as part of the Sallins Local Area Plan 2016-2022. While the primary aim of this zoning is to provide for warehousing and industrial uses, other uses would be considered if they are deemed suitable by the local authority.

Will Coonan of selling agent Coonan Property is guiding €3.625 million (€125,000 per acre) for the site.

“This high-profile site should attract considerable interest given its position at the roundabout of the eagerly-awaited Sallins bypass,” he says. “The new interchange and bypass which is due to open by the end of the year will greatly enhance the accessibility of both Sallins and the land itself.”