Sherry FitzGerald announces plans to open 12 new offices

Sherry FitzGerald has announced plans to open 12 new offices, and has appointed Shane Quinlan as the new managing director of its financial services division.

Mr Quinlan (40) is currently head of financial wellbeing at Bank of Ireland and will join the company over the coming months.

He was previously head of mortgages and head of premier banking at Bank of Ireland and, prior to that, global head of strategy at Danske Bank Group, based in Copenhagen.

“Mr Quinlan will be joining Sherry FitzGerald at an important juncture as the company embarks on a growth strategy, aimed at increasing their share of the mortgage broker market, through their distribution network,” said the company.

“Integral to this strategy will be the launch of a new online mortgage application process in 2021.”

Sherry FitzGerald has also announced plans to extend their network by a further 12 owned and franchised offices, bringing their nationwide network to 110 offices by December 2022.

Sherry FitzGerald Group chief executive Steven McKenna said there was a “burgeoning demand” from consumers for a “digitally-assisted mortgage”.

“Shane brings with him a wealth of experience and shares our unity of purpose to help us broaden our service in this area and is a real addition to our leadership team,” he said.

Commenting on the company’s plans to expand their network of offices, Mr McKenna said: “We look forward, hopefully, to having two new branch offices at Phibsboro and Tallaght opened by July/August of this year.

“We have further plans to open franchise offices in the contiguous area around Dublin and in the south, west and northwest of the country over the next 18 months or so.”