Prime pitch on Galway’s Shop Street guiding at €1.6m

Investors looking to secure ownership of a prime pitch on Galway city’s most sought-after thoroughfare in preparation for the much-anticipated return to normal life will be interested in the sale of number 21, Shop Street. The property is being offered to the market by agent CBRE at a guide price of €1.6 million.

Shop Street has long been acknowledged as one of Galway’s most vibrant locations, thanks to its eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, cafes, bars and hotels. Number 21 occupies a high-profile position on the street, which in a normal year attracts an average of 1.6 million tourists.

The property is in good condition throughout and retains many of its original features. The ground and first floors, extending to 344sq m (3,759sq ft), have permitted retail use. The second and third floor of the building are in storage and office use.

The building extends to a total floor area of 491sq m (5,286sq ft). Access to the upper floors is provided by the main door at street level. The property is being launched to the market with the benefit of vacant possession.

André Berg of CBRE’s retail division says: “This is a rare opportunity for an investor to acquire an excellent cafe or retail property on Galway’s Shop Street. Not many freehold opportunities become available in this location. We believe this property has been competitively priced and will attract good interest from both small investors and owner occupiers.”