Fully let Leeson Street office investment seeking €1.9m

Agent Colliers is guiding a price of €1.9 million for number 72 Lower Leeson Street, a fully let Georgian office investment in the heart of Dublin city centre’s traditional central business district.

The subject property comprises a four-storey over-basement midterrace Georgian office building extending to a net internal area of 310sq m (3,336sq ft). The building retains a number of its original period features, including its decorative coving and cornicing, sash windows, fireplaces and timber flooring.

Number 72 comes for sale fully let to law firm Michael Boylan Litigation on a new, 10-year, full repairing and insuring lease commencing in July 2026 at a passing rent of €120,000 a year. The lease has a tenant break option in July 2031 and incorporates consumer price index linked rent reviews.

Located between St Stephen’s Green and Ballsbridge, on one of the city centre’s most sought-after streets, the property is well connected by public transport. The street itself is served directly by several Dublin Bus routes while the Luas green line stops at Charlemont, St Stephen’s Green and Harcourt are all situated within a short walk of the property.

The immediate area is home to a number of big employers including LinkedIn, EY, Arthur Cox, AerCap and Addleshaw Goddard.

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Jake Brodeur, who is handling the sale on behalf of Colliers, says: “72 Lower Leeson Street offers excellent opportunity to acquire a fully let Georgian office investment in a prime Dublin 2 location. The combination of a strong city centre address, attractive period accommodation and secure income profile should see significant interest from both private investors and high-net-worth individuals.”