Workday seeks occupier for one-third of its new European headquarter offices

Having signed a deal for a massive 38,648sq m (416,000sq ft) of office space to accommodate its new European headquarters at College Square in Dublin city centre in April of last year, US technology giant Workday has formally instructed agent Cushman & Wakefield to offer 13,006sq m (140,000sq ft) – or about one third – of its accommodation to the market by way of a flexible sublease.

The second, third and fourth floors of the building are available for occupation immediately, according to the letting agents. The third and fourth floors have undergone a multimillion-euro fit-out, are fully plug-and-play with approximately 460 workstations per floor, along with breakout areas, meeting and conference rooms, and cafeteria spaces. Both floors offer the potential for an intending occupier to make substantial savings on fit-out costs. The second floor, meanwhile, is presented with a CAT A specification and is, as a consequence, being offered to let with the benefit of an attractive rent-free package.

All three floors extend to a net internal area of approximately 4,329sq m (46,600sq ft) each, and are being made available to let on an individual basis or together across the three floors.

Developed by Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group and its partner, M&G Investments, on sites occupied formerly by Apollo House and the neighbouring College House, College Square is a large mixed-use scheme comprising a total of 50,170sq m (540,000sq ft) of LEED Platinum office accommodation and 1,580sq m (17,000sq ft) of retail space distributed over 10 floors. The development has an overall height of 22 storeys owing to the inclusion of 58 high-end apartments on 12 floors above the office element of the scheme.

Located between Townsend Street and Hawkins Street in Dublin’s south city centre, the development sits within a five-minute walk of Grafton Street and is readily accessible by public transport. The Luas green line passes directly by College Square with northbound and southbound trams serving nearby stops at Westmoreland Street and Trinity College respectively.

Ronan Corbett and Patrick Kiersey of Cushman & Wakefield say: “This is an opportunity to secure a standout building in a prime city-centre location. College Square offers occupiers superb transport connectivity and flexible lease terms, and would be ideal for those companies looking for flexible options while they plan for future growth and a longer-term property strategy.”