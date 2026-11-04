Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Stillorgan student accommodation for €5.7m offers buyer 6.26% net initial yield

409 Stillorgan Road is located 2.2km from UCD’s Belfield campus

409 Stillorgan Road, Stillorgan, Co Dublin
409 Stillorgan Road, Stillorgan, Co Dublin
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Nov 04 2026 - 05:502 MIN READ

Both private investors and family offices are expected to be among the parties interested in the sale of 409 Stillorgan Road in Stillorgan, Co Dublin. The subject property, a 32-bedspace purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme is being offered to the market on behalf of well-known family builder Durkan, by agent Colliers at a guide price of €5.7 million.

Developed in 2019 on the site of the former Priory Townhouse B&B, 409 Stillorgan Road occupies a prime location on the N11 just 2.2km south of UCD’s Belfield campus.

The subject property has an A3 Ber, extends to 854.8sqm (9,201sq ft), and is arranged over four floors. The accommodation is served by a lift and stairs, with each bedroom fully furnished with a built-in bed, desk and storage space. All floors have a fully fitted communal kitchen and common room. The scheme’s facilities also include secure key-card access to all bedrooms, CCTV, an on-site laundry room and a private courtyard. The development has car-parking spaces and a covered bicycle parking area.

Number 409 Stillorgan Road is fully operational and is generating gross income of €473,000 a year and a net operating income of €373,000 annually. The development benefits from strong demand both during the academic year and during summer letting periods, according to the selling agent.

READ MORE

Sold for €13m in 2021, M50 land bank returns to the market with €32.5m price tag

South Dublin senior living and step-down facility seeks expressions of interest

Workday seeks occupier for one-third of its new European headquarter offices

Fully let Leeson Street office investment seeking €1.9m

The guide price of €5.7 million reflects a capital value of approximately €178,000 per bedspace and a net initial yield of approximately 6.26 per cent, assuming standard purchaser’s costs of 4.46 per cent.

Site of former Cabra pub with planning for student-accommodation scheme guiding at €7.5m ]

Michele McGarry of Colliers says: “409 Stillorgan Road is a modern, purpose-built student accommodation asset in one of Dublin’s strongest student-accommodation markets. The property’s proximity to UCD, strong occupancy record, A3 Ber rating and further income growth potential will appeal to a broad range of domestic and international investors seeking exposure to Ireland’s undersupplied student-accommodation sector.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions