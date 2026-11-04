South Dublin senior living and step-down facility seeks expressions of interest

Cork-based property investor and developer Clopen Capital is seeking expressions of interest in a large scale senior living and healthcare scheme at Loughlinstown in south Co Dublin. Potential transaction options may include an outright sale, forward funding, operator proposals or development partnerships, according to the project’s joint agents, Artis and Sherry FitzGerald Commercial.

The scheme is on a 4.9 acre site adjoining St Laurence College at Wyattville Road and has an estimated gross development value of €115 million. It received full planning permission from An Coimisiún Pleanála in September and will comprise 119 assisted-living homes and a 180-bed transitional care or step-down facility.

Plans drawn up by Douglas Wallace Architects show the accommodation will feature a range of amenities such as lounges, a gym, cinema, diningrooms, community space, a cafe, surface car parking and landscaped communal grounds. The scheme will also provide improved sports facilities for St Laurence College, with revised school access and drop-off arrangements.

The development, which comes under Clopen Capital’s 11 Senior Living brand, is well located with frontage to the N11 and ready access to the M50 motorway via Cherrywood. The site is convenient to south Dublin’s healthcare network and is a short drive to St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown, St Michael’s Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, the Beacon Hospital in Sandyford, Blackrock Clinic and St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Joint agents Artis and Sherry FitzGerald Commercial expect the Loughlinstown scheme to appeal to a range of parties, including developers and healthcare providers. A June 2026 survey of nursing home demand by consultancy firm BDO recorded average occupancy of 94.9 per cent among participating private and voluntary nursing homes for the six months to April 2026. Separately, ESRI research published in June 2025 projects that national short-stay bed capacity requirements, a category including step-down, rehabilitation and transitional care, will rise from 3,745 beds in 2022 to 6,431-7,265 beds by 2040, an increase of approximately 72 to 94 per cent depending on the scenario modelled.

Bryan Garry of Artis and Bobby Lloyd of Sherry FitzGerald Commercial say: “Few opportunities combine this scale, location and quality of design with a fully consented senior living and healthcare scheme. With care capacity under pressure and a clear shortage of suitable housing for older people, the case for delivery is compelling.

“We expect interest from developers, approved housing bodies and healthcare platforms, including partnerships with long-term capital providers. The potential to refine the accommodation and service mix, subject to planning permission, adds further appeal.”