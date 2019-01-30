Period building in Dublin 2 ripe for upgrade sells for €1.365m

A mixed-use period building at 14 Adelaide Road in Dublin 2 has sold through agent Colliers International for €1.365 million.

The sale, at 25 per cent more than the guide price, underlines the demand for well-located property in the capital with potential to add value.

Number 14 is three storeys over garden level and extends to 322sq m (3,470sq ft). A creche occupies the 64sq m (689sq ft) garden level and large back garden at a rent of €21,000 per annum, but the lease has expired.

On the three upper floors are three one-bedroom apartments, which are vacant and require refurbishment. According to the agent, the buyer is likely to refurbish the apartments to a higher standard.