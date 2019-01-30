Site at Curraheen Road 5km from Cork city centre guiding for €450,000

A high-profile site at Curraheen Road about 5km from Cork city centre is guiding €450,000 through agent Lisney.

The 3.06 acres overlook the Ballincollig bypass, and are adjacent to the former Cork City FC sports grounds where there is planning permission for a 17,000sq m (183,000sq ft) office development.

The site is part of the proposed Cork Science and Innovation Park, and is designated for car-parking as part of this scheme. The masterplan may allow some additional services to locate in this site to serve the future retail needs of users of the park.

UCC has planning permission for a 4,000sq m (43,076sq ft) office block just north of the site.