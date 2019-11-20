Meath lands with development potential seek €700,000

Joint agents Lisney and REA T&J Gavigan are offering the former Eureka school building complex and lands in Kells, Co Meath, for sale by way of tender on Wednesday, December 11th next.

Located on the southern side of the Navan Road and 500m from Main Street in Kells, the property extends to 3,593sq m (38,675sq ft) and sits on a site of 2.41 hectares (5.95 acres).

The property had been home up until recently to the Eureka Secondary School, founded by the Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy. The school’s recent move to a new facility on the Cavan Road in Kells has cleared the way for the subject property to be sold on behalf of St Finian’s Diocesan Trust with the benefit of vacant possession.

School offices

The school buildings briefly comprise a detached period two-storey former residence, in use as school offices, which is a protected structure and dates from 1880, along with significant single and two-storey school buildings. The lands are zoned G1 – “Community Infrastructure” – to reflect their existing historic use “to provide for necessary community, social and educational facilities” under the Kells Development Plan 2013 - 2019.

The lands have development potential and would be suited to a wide range of uses, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions.

The joint selling agents expect to secure in excess of € 700,000 for the subject property with interest expected to come from a range of potential purchasers including owner occupiers, investors, educational interests, builders and developers.