Tallaght industrial facility available to let at €13 per sq ft

Companies looking to locate in an established commercial location may be interested in the opportunity presented by the arrival to the market of Unit 13-B1 at Cookstown Industrial Estate in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The property, which has only recently been vacated following the appointment of liquidators to its previous tenant, Reward Catering, is available to let through agent Colliers under a new 10-year term at a quoting rent of €13 per sq ft.

Unit 13-B1 comprises a fully refurbished warehouse property with two-storey office accommodation extending to a total area of 2,435sq m (26,210sq ft). The warehouse has sealed concrete floors, LED spot lighting and gas‑fired warm-air blowers, with efficient functionality supported by two electric roller-shutter doors and a clear internal height of approximately 5.5m. The warehouse is complemented by 696sq m (7,491sq ft) of two‑storey office accommodation positioned at the front of the building. The property has an enclosed yard measuring and 19 designated car parking spaces.

Located on First Avenue within the well-established Cookstown Industrial Estate, the property sits just off Belgard Road and offers quick access to both Junction 10 and Junction 11 of the M50 motorway. It is also just 800m from the Belgard Luas red-line stop. The surrounding area continues to benefit from substantial regeneration, reinforced by ongoing residential development and strong commercial demand.

Nick Coveney of Colliers says: “Unit 13‑B1 offers a highly attractive opportunity for occupiers seeking a well‑connected and adaptable industrial facility within one of Dublin’s most established commercial locations. With strong infrastructure, refurbished accommodation and excellent accessibility, this property is ideally positioned to support light industrial and distribution operations.”