Crime & Law

Gardaí and emergency services attend Liffey Valley incident

Traffic restrictions have been put in place around Dublin shopping centre

A Dublin Bus was cordoned off at the shopping centre on Wednesday night. Photograph: Collins
A Dublin Bus was cordoned off at the shopping centre on Wednesday night. Photograph: Collins
Katie Mellett
Wed Mar 18 2026 - 22:091 MIN READ

Traffic restrictions have been put in place around Dublin’s Liffey Valley shopping centre after emergency services responded to an unspecified incident on Wednesday night.

In a post on Facebook, Dublin Fire Brigade said the restrictions were put in place near the bus terminal.

“Firefighters/paramedics from Tallaght along with our Blanchardstown ambulance respond to an incident,” it said.

“A district officer from Dolphins Barn and An Garda Síochána are also at the scene.”

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Gardaí confirmed they were at the scene of an incident at a retail park in the Clondalkin, Dublin 22 area.

“As this is an ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time,” gardaí said.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist