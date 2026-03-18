Gardaí and emergency services attend Liffey Valley incident

A Dublin Bus was cordoned off at the shopping centre on Wednesday night. Photograph: Collins

Traffic restrictions have been put in place around Dublin’s Liffey Valley shopping centre after emergency services responded to an unspecified incident on Wednesday night.

In a post on Facebook, Dublin Fire Brigade said the restrictions were put in place near the bus terminal.

“Firefighters/paramedics from Tallaght along with our Blanchardstown ambulance respond to an incident,” it said.

“A district officer from Dolphins Barn and An Garda Síochána are also at the scene.”

Gardaí confirmed they were at the scene of an incident at a retail park in the Clondalkin, Dublin 22 area.

“As this is an ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time,” gardaí said.