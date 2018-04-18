First floor of prominent office building in Dublin 2 for €5.2m

Space at 57/59 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay let to Moneymate for €41 per sq ft
57/59 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2 is in the heart of the South Docks

Agent CBRE is quoting €5.2 million for a well-located office investment at 57/59 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, which will show a yield of 6.09 per cent.

For sale is the first floor of a 10-year-old office building let to Moneymate, best known as a supplier of market data to domestic and international funds.

Moneymate pays a rent of €343,368 for 692sq m (7,448sq ft) of space, equating to €441 per sq m (€41/sq ft) of office space and €3,500 for each of the eight car parking spaces. The lease runs until 2022.

Stephen Aherne of CBRE said the building, which contained raised access flooring and air conditioning, had been laid out to provide for a mix of open plan and cellularised offices and also provided good natural lighting throughout. He said the office block occupied a prominent pitch in the heart of the South Docks, which he called “Dublin’s most attractive office location”.

