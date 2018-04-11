Victorian house and grounds in Malahide guiding €5.5m-plus

The pent-up demand for new homes in the north Dublin coastal village of Malahide has prompted a local family to cash in on their home and extensive grounds, which are expected to accommodate a new development of 30 to 40 high-quality houses and apartments.

Ross Shorten of Lisney is guiding in excess of €5.5 million for Tir na nÓg, a detached Victorian home on 1.6 acres at Church Road, which is being offered for sale for the first time in 40 years.

The house and gardens have access to the village through electric gates on Church Road as well as a 52m frontage and pedestrian entrance on to St Margaret’s Road.

Homes developed on the site would be within five minutes of the Dart station.

In 2004, a planning application to develop 14 townhouses and 38 apartments on site was refused permission by Fingal County Council and An Bord Pleanála because of fears that the design and close proximity to existing properties would result in over-development.

Lisney says that whoever buys the property will benefit from the new planning guidelines and standards for apartments outlined in the Fingal Development Plan for 2017-2023.

The council is now promoting higher densities at suitable locations, such as along public transport corridors, while at the same time ensuring that the overall quality of the residential area will not be compromised.

Aerial view of Tir na nÓg and surrounding 1.6 acres in Malahide, Co Dublin

The distinctive grounds of Tir na nÓg are marked by extensive lawns and mature shrubs and trees, which would greatly enhance a variety of new houses and apartments.

The existing Victorian house on site is protected and has an overall floor area of 300sq m (3,232sq ft) to accommodate three reception rooms, a large livingroom/kitchen and five bedrooms.

Lisney say the house could continue to be used as a single residence or converted into apartments with the planners’ consent.

Malahide has excellent shopping and restaurant facilities as well as a large and attractive marina.

Church Road is one of the best-located enclaves, within 250m of The Diamond and its variety of shops, bars and restaurants.