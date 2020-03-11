Dublin 4 office suites on flexible terms at €45 a sq ft

Businesses looking for a high-profile location on flexible lease terms within easy reach of Dublin city centre may be interested in the office space now available at Shelbourne House in Ballsbridge.

Agent Savills is quoting a rent of €45-€50 a sq ft for prospective tenants of the building where the mix of occupiers currently includes the Malaysian embassy and the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Shelbourne House comprises a seven-storey office building extending to a total area of 76,000sq ft. There are three office suites currently available and these extend to 750sq ft, 1,600sq ft and 8,000sq ft respectively. All three units combine open-plan and fitted office space

Located on Shelbourne Road between the Comer Group’s Number One Ballsbridge office scheme and the high-end Lansdowne Place apartment development, Shelbourne House is just a 15-minute walk from Dublin city centre or a five-minute walk to Lansdowne Road Dart station, servicing as far south as Greystones and Malahide and Howth to the north.

The Ballsbridge area is well provided for in terms of local amenities with numerous restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, pubs, retails services and the Aviva Stadium all within a short walk.

David O’Malley of Savills says: “Shelbourne House provides excellent value office space on flexible lease terms with an abundance of amenities on the doorstep.”