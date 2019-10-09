Developer Johnny Ronan completes drive for five in D4

Developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has received the green light from An Bord Pleanala to proceed with the delivery of a further 25,000 sq ft of office space at Facebook’s new European headquarters in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The accommodation which will be provided through the construction of a fifth floor to the two blocks RGRE is developing at the Merrion Road entrance to the campus will be capable of accommodating an additional 250 workers.

While Ronan’s application to increase the height of the scheme had been approved by Dublin City Council earlier this year, the decision to grant permission became the subject of an appeal by a local resident.

An Bord Pleanala wrote to the developer 10 days ago to advise them that this objection had now been withdrawn, and that there were no other appeals with the board. In the absence of any objections to it plans, the way has been cleared for RGRE and its partners, Colony Capital, to proceed with the the delivery of a larger office scheme extending to 375,000sq ft.

Facebook’s decision last year to take out a 25-year lease on Ronan’s Fibonacci Square development represents the largest single office letting in the history of the State. The new buildings will frame the entrance to the wider Facebook campus.

The other properties on the site – which are owned by Davy Target Investments and a syndicate of investors known as the Serpentine Consortium – will undergo an extensive refurbishment before being occupied by the social media giant.

Located on the site of AIB’s former Bank Centre headquarters, Facebook’s new Ballsbridge campus will have the capacity for more than 7,000 workers upon completion.