Camden Street retail investment on sale for €4.3m

A retail investment on a prominent corner in a trendy part of Dublin 2 is on the market at €4.3 million through CBRE.

The ground floor and basement of 1-4 Camden Street Lower is let to Fresh at €280,000 per annum which equates to a net initial yield of about 6 per cent.

This three-storey, mixed-use building extends to 839sq m (9,041sq ft) and has 15m of frontage to Camden Street and 55m to Montague Lane.

It is in use as a restaurant/cafe at ground and basement levels, including functional courtyards, while the upper floors are used for ancillary storage and office space. The building is in very good condition throughout.