D2 infill site with two-house permission for sale for €950,000

In what has been described as a “unique infill site” with planning permission for two three-storey houses at the rear of the Merrion Hotel in Dublin 2 is expected to attract considerable interest when it goes for sale from today through estate agent Robert Colleran.

The houses would be within a five-minute walk of Government Buildings. The former retail premises at 16 Fitzwilliam Lane traded up to a few years ago as It’s a Bagel directly opposite the entrance to the Merrion Hotel gym, spa and cellar bar.

Colleran is guiding €950,000 for the development opportunity for two 148sq m (1,593sq ft) houses, which would have rooms overlooking terraces and courtyards. High-quality houses on this site would be expected to rent for between €4,000 and €5,000 per month given their unique design and prime location, according to the selling agent.

The sale will not attract any VAT payments and stamp duty will be only 1 per cent because the real estate is being sold as a company.