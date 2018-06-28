Cairn Homes to sell Six Hanover Quay development for €101m

Cairn Homes has agreed to sell its development at Six Hanover Quay to a special purpose company managed by Carysfort Capital for €101 million.

The development comprises 120 apartments, a 5,000 sq ft restaurant and 1,400 sq ft café. Currently under construction, it is scheduled to be completed early next year.

“The sale of Six Hanover Quay in a single transaction is a tremendous outcome for our business which will deliver a strong return for our shareholders,” said Cairn chief executive Michael Stanley. “ Six Hanover Quay is a landmark building in the heart of Dublin City Centre’s thriving new urban quarter.”

Mr Stanley said three of its current 12 sites are apartment schemes in Dublin City, and the company planned to start three further apartment developments in the next 12 months.

“The nature and extent of our ambitious apartment construction activities will make an important contribution to this city which suffers from a stark imbalance between office and apartment construction,” he said. “Dublin needs places to live to match the quantum of places to work.”