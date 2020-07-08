Aerodrome Business Park unit guiding at €2.25m

With Dublin continuing to see a shortage of warehousing, the sale of unit J at Aerodrome Business Park is expected to attract strong interest.

The property, which has been brought to the market by industrial property specialist Harvey at a guide price of €2.25 million, offers a relatively-rare opportunity to secure a HQ showroom, office and warehouse, on a self-contained and gated site, in an established and actively managed park.

The building is detached, extends to 1,801sq m (19,386sq ft) and sits on a site of 0.44 hectares (1.09 acres). The property is well configured on site with a generous, flood-lit yard to the side, separate entrances for cars and HGVs and link gates between the two. There is an automated sliding gate at the yard entrance and 28 car parking spaces.

The showroom extends to 114 sq m (1,227sq ft) and offers a full-height space to the front with feature curtain-wall glazing. There are two-storey offices and staff facilities to the rear of the showroom and these extend to 523sq m (5,630sq ft). These are fully-fitted and include a passenger lift. There is also a first-floor storage area of 137sq m (1,475sq ft). The main warehouse area extends to 1,027sq m (11,055sq ft). This has a clear internal height of 9.2 m (30 ft), a large level-access door to the side yard and an external dock leveller to a platform at the front. Three and single-phase power supplies are also provided.

Appealing property

“This a rare opportunity to acquire a HQ facility in a prime, established location. The property will hold great appeal to the owner-occupier and private investor markets, as well as the many property companies currently looking to deploy capital into the logistics and industrial property sector,” said Philip Harvey.

Aerodrome Business Park is a well-connected, prime, established development in southwest Dublin. Situated just a one-minute drive from the N7 (Naas Road), the scheme offers excellent access to the national roads network via the N7’s links from Dublin to Cork, Limerick and Waterford.