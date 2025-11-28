Anger over ‘callous killing’ of stag which was found beheaded in Dublin parklands

The stag which was found beheaded in Co Dublin. Photograph: Fingal County Council/PA

The “callous killing” of an “iconic stag” which was found beheaded in Co Dublin has been condemned.

The headless body of the stag, which was part of the deer herd at Newbridge Demesne, Donabate, was found on Thursday morning, according to Fingal County Council.

In a statement, the council said the stag had been killed overnight by intruders who had broken into the park.

“The discovery was made when staff went to feed the herd of Irish Red Deer,” they said.

Mayor of Fingal Tom O’Leary described the incident as shocking.

“I have visited this park area with my granddaughters who really enjoyed meeting the stag and deer,” he said.

“A wonderful animal to behold close up. It’s truly shocking that someone would carry out this act.

“I am appealing to anybody with information to contact the gardai or the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

“It is illegal to kill deer without a licence and I hope that the perpetrators can be brought to justice.”

Ivan Smith, foreman of Works at Newbridge House and Traditional Farm, added: “We are absolutely shocked by this incident.

“He was a lovely stag with a beautiful pair of antlers and was a big favourite with the public who walk through the park.”

The council said the matter is currently being investigated by An Garda Siochana and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or email wildlifeenforcement@npws.gov.ie. - PA

[ Gardaí should be able to arrest people suspected of breaching bail conditions, report findsOpens in new window ]