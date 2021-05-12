€1.45m for a prime pitch on the capital’s political and business beltway

Companies looking to secure a foothold within the capital’s political beltway and central business district may be interested in a four-storey over basement Georgian office building which has come to the market on Clare Street, Dublin 2. The property is being offered for sale with the benefit of full vacant possession by agent Avison Young at a guide price of €1.45 million.

Built about 1770, the front façade of number 12 Clare Street is of traditional redbrick with the overall property extending to a total net internal floor area of 338sq m (3638sq ft) offering generously proportioned accommodation laid out in a combination of open-plan and cellular office space with large rooms on the ground, first and second floors. It also has an enclosed secure car park (five spaces) to the rear accessed from Merrion Close which runs behind the property.

Period features

The property retains many of its period features including detailed cornicing and marble fireplaces; however, it is in need to some refurbishment and modernisation to meet the needs of a modern-day occupier.

Patrick Kirwan and Jack Devlin of Avison Young say they expect to see interest in the property from professional practices, corporates or institutional occupiers, including some already in the immediate area, who are seeking “an opportunity to purchase a prestigious office at all-time low interest rates rather than leasing”. They also expect the property to appeal to parties “seeking to create a highly-remunerative city centre office investment generating strong rental returns”.