Knight Frank moves to strengthen offices division

Having previously worked for Knight Frank from 2008 to 2016, Daniel Shannon rejoins the firm from CBRE, where he was a senior director of their tenant representation team.

Shannon has over 12 years of experience in the Dublin office market, with seven of those focused solely on tenant representation.

He has advised on more than 1.5 million sq ft of occupier transactions in recent years, including significant headquarter projects for DocuSign, Qualtrics, Zalando, TD Securities and MongoDB, as well as the acquisition of WeWork’s entire Dublin portfolio.

Commenting on Shannon’s appointment, Declan O’Reilly director of Knight Frank’s offices division said: “We are continuously looking to strengthen our offering and service for clients. Finding our clients the ideal office space solution is now more important than ever so we are delighted to welcome Daniel back to the team and to lead our tenant representation team.”

Daniel Shannon said: “I am delighted to be rejoining the Knight Frank team. I look forward to further strengthening and developing the firm’s occupier-focused business and to working with new and existing clients as we begin to emerge from the current Covid-19 restrictions”