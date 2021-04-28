Developer Johnny Ronan gets perfect score with Salesforce Tower

While developer Johnny Ronan’s Salesforce Tower may never reach the “dizzying’” 13 storeys he had hoped for, the Dublin docklands project continues to scale new heights in other areas.

Having already earned the title of the greenest Salesforce Tower in the world, the Spencer Dock building has now secured a 100 per cent score from WiredScore for its digital connectivity.

The WiredScore certification system provides a benchmark for landlords, agents and tenants looking to assess a building’s internet connectivity potential. In much the same way that certification exists for energy efficiency, WiredScore measures the number and quality of internet service providers as well as the bandwidth capabilities and reliability of connections that are based on a building’s infrastructure.

Digital infrastructure

Commenting on WiredScore’s decision to give Salesforce’s new European headquarters a perfect score, Johnny Ronan, founder and chairman of Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE), said: “We are delighted that the Salesforce Tower has become the first building in Ireland, and only the fourth in Europe, to receive a 100 per cent score from WiredScore for its great digital infrastructure. Digital connectivity is vital to the way we live and work and, coupled with the fact that this is the greenest Salesforce Tower in the world, the building offers a more collaborative, sustainable and dynamic future for Salesforce employees.”