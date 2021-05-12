Naas Enterprise Park office and warehouse unit sold for €775,000

While the vast majority of Naas Enterprise Park is currently the subject of Core Industrial’s intended €170 million disposal of its holdings across Dublin and the greater Dublin area, units held by private owners at the Kildare scheme continue to change hands.

In the latest such transaction agent Colliers secured €775,000 for Unit 1, a detached warehouse of 1,355sq m (14,585sq ft). The property, which was sold with vacant possession, comprises two-storey office accommodation to the front and a warehouse with a clear internal height of 8.05m to the rear. The unit is situated on a large yard with ample car parking and truck-turning facilities.

Naas Enterprise Park extends to over 40.47 hectares (100 acres), with 100-plus occupiers distributed over 139,350sq m (1.5 million sq ft) of industrial and office accommodation.

Located on the southern side of the (R445) Naas to Newbridge road, and approximately 6km west of Naas town centre and 4km east of Newbridge, the park is situated adjacent to the M7 motorway, providing rapid access to Dublin, the M50 orbital motorway network and the south.

Commenting on the sale of Unit 1, Colin O’Shea of Colliers said: “While investor interest in the industrial sector is at an all-time high, the opportunities to invest in good quality warehouse stock are scarce, and this was evident in the interest shown by both investors and owner occupiers in this property.”