Business This Week: results, indicators and meetings

MONDAY

Results: Keywords Studios.

Indicators: Irish new-vehicle registrations (Mar); UK house-price index (Mar); German imports and exports (Feb); US consumer inflation expectations (Mar).

TUESDAY

Results: Givaudan, Hostelworld, Delta Air Lines.

Indicators: US business optimism index (Mar), core PPI (Mar).

It is a record-breaking era for the hostel industry, with transactions last year recorded at about €1 billion, compared to a previous peak of €130 million in 2014.

With full year results on Tuesday, Hostelworld – the sector’s web aggregator – is likely to demonstrate a strong ability to capitalise.

At the end of January, the Irish website reported its bookings had grown by 6 per cent last year and said that results for the year to December were in line with expectations. Bookings on the company’s flagship site had increased by 13 per cent. Gross average booking value for 2017 was at €11.5, flat on the prior year and up 2 per cent on a constant currency basis.

In a note at around the same time, Davy discussed developments in the market that translate into such successful numbers.

Crunching the transaction and investment gains, there was a clear indication that things are only going to get better. Average supply into Europe’s 11 “most significant” cities for the sector is to see experience average growth in supply of 7 per cent by 2019.

In a boon to the likes of Hostelworld, research on the sector covering 2016 to 2020 conducted by Phocuswright and cited by Davy showed the market value at about $5.5 billion and growing by about 5 per cent annually. It estimated that 63 per cent of revenue is generated online.

WEDNESDAY

Indicators: UK industrial and manufacturing production (Feb), construction output (Feb); US inflation (Mar), mortgage applications and rates (Apr).

Meetings: ECB non-monetary policy meeting; Women’s Inspire Network Conference 2018 (Connacht Hotel, Old Dublin Road, Galway); MagFest conference on magazine publishing (Mansion House, Dublin 2); 0100 Conferences for Irish, US and UK based venture capitalism (Hotel Hilton, Charlemont Place, Dublin 2); Navigating an IPO through the political system event (Conrad Hotel, Dublin 2).

THURSDAY

Indicators: Irish inflation (Mar), residential property prices (Feb), consumer price index (Mar); Euro-zone industrial production (Feb); US imports and exports (Mar).

Meetings: Energy Cork Conference (Clayton Hotel Cork); National Cyber Security Conference (Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Dublin 18); Irish Travel Trade Show (RDS, Dublin 4).

Sustainable energy is all very well but how do you finance it? A one-day conference by Energy Cork on Thursday will examine this question at a time when companies are increasingly looking to green opportunity.

The “Energy Finance for a New Era” event will host a mix of national and international bankers, investors, energy providers, entrepreneurs and businesses in an encouraging sign that critical steps required to reduce carbon output is increasingly seen as an opportunity turning business heads.

“Green energy is a major growth area for Irish businesses, land owners and investors; we need to decarbonise our energy supply, improve our energy efficiency and move to renewable energy,” said Frank CaulChair of Energy Cork ahead of the conference.

“These projects can require significant capital and take time to return on investment. Creative and innovative ways to finance the opportunities of renewable energy will be discussed at this Energy Finance event, to shine a spotlight.”

Efficiency financing, blockchain, corporate PPAs, project financing and innovative financial models are all up for discussion.

Speakers on the day will include guests representing the European Investment Bank, AIB, Power Capital, Triodos Bank, Renewable Gas Forum Ireland, Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and Enterprise Ireland among others.

FRIDAY

Results: Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo.

Indicators: Euro-zone balance of trade (Feb); German inflation (Mar).

Meetings: ESRI event – Evidence on some economic effects of local infrastructure in Ireland (ESRI, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2).