Bewley’s Brexit business, Cairn’s Rathgar plan and can Facebook be regulated?

Irish coffee group Bewley’s expects to return to profit this year after posting a loss of €18.6 million in 2017, related in large part to a goodwill write down relating to the potential impact of hard Brexit on the business. Ciarán Hancock reports.

Irish listed house builder Cairn Homes is seeking permission to build 107 apartments at its high-end scheme at Marianella in Rathgar on a site where it previously had permission for 22 houses. Peter Hamilton has the details.

Online shoppers in the Republic have firmly embraced Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to new figures that show sales orders originating from Ireland jumped 635 per cent last November compared with the monthly average. Charlie Taylor reports.

Rising costs left cement maker Ecocem’s profits trailing at €2.5 million last year despite a boost to sales, according to the latest figures, writes Barry O’Halloran

Do you have a gamer at home? Don’t worry, Ciara O’Brien tells us that the rise of esports in Ireland could yield lucrative careers for online athletes

Let’s be upfront, says Ciara O’Brien in her review, I’m not entirely sold on the Amazon Echo Show.Olive Keogh hears how Present Box aims to get parents and children to ditch their mobile and have old-fashioned fun together.

Future generations will look back in astonishment at the lackadaisical attitude shown towards protecting children’s privacy online in recent years, leading Irish tech entrepreneur Dylan Collins tells Charlie Taylor.

Cantillon ponders the housing crisis, Bewley’s and Brexit and the number of foreign workers in Ireland.

Karlin Lillington wonders if Facebook can ever be regulated.

Michael McAleer celebrates the winners in our 2018 Innovation Awards.

Necessity, argues Chris Horn, nurtures successful innovation, and our national capacity to continuously innovate in volatile circumstances may well.

In our latest Inside Business podcast rising rents in Dublin are discussed plus Ciarán Hancock meets Niall Dennehy, co-founder and COO of Aid:Tech, the winner of the 2018 Irish Times Innovation Awards.

