Back to the office, events horizon and second helpful home tech for Covid-19 second wave

Only a small percentage of company bosses believe all staff will be back in the office after lockdown, a new survey shows. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Some €200 million in revenues is at risk over the next three years due to the cancellation of conferences locally, with event organisers warning the industry could collapse. Charlie Taylor reports.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington parses an EU-wide survey that shows a varying, yet significant, degree of concern about sharing private information.

Ciara O’Brien has tips on helpful home tech if we’re hit by a second Covid-19 wave. Ciara also reviews the Papalook HAF925 HD 1080 webcam.

Neil Briscoe finds that the Nikola Motor Company is betting big on hydrogen as the future of big trucks.

Olive Keogh meets Dr Colm Fallon, founder of the student wellbeing education start-up Project One Sky.

In this week’s Inside Business podcast Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty and Irish Times journalist Cliff Taylor join Ciarán Hancock to discuss the economic elements of the new Programme for Government.

Cantillon is reminded why marketing is king at Ryanair and why investors are still not convinced by Irish banks.

