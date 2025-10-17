Aer Lingus passengers flying from the airline’s base at Manchester Airport face disruption at the end of the month. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Around 4,000 Aer Lingus passengers flying from the airline’s base at Manchester Airport face disruption at the end of the month as cabin crew there plan industrial action. Members of trade union Unite, including cabin crew and check-in staff, have voted to strike in a ballot over a pay dispute, raising the prospect of disruption for travellers on its Manchester transatlantic services. Barry O’Halloran reports.

State water company Uisce Éireann paid more than €9.3 million in compensation for personal injury and damage to property over the last five years, figures show. As Barry reports, the details come as the water utility will receive €1.4 billion extra from the Government to aid in building water supply and treatment needed to support new home building, as part of Budget 2026.

A Cork journalist has received the High Court’s permission to proceed with a challenge against a Press Council of Ireland decision after his website was denied membership of the body earlier this year. Ian Curran reports.

Have US president Donald Trump’s tariffs really been as damaging as feared to Ireland? The jury may still be out but in his column Eoin Burke-Kennedy raises the possibility that for Ireland at least, the threat may have been over played.

Where now for a Chinese economy that has been hit by a property downturn for the last four years or so. In Agenda, Denis Staunton unpacks the issues facing the world’s second largest economy.

In the interview of the week, Tesco Ireland boss Geoff Byrne speaks to Ciaran Hancock about his plans for the supermarket giant here.

Marian Finnegan, the chief executive (CEO) of Sherry FitzGerald, has been chosen as The Irish Times Businessperson of the Month for September, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

In Smart Money, Siobhan Maguire looks at how the convenience of contactless payments can often have ramifications for your finances.

What do you do if you find out a colleague is doing the same job but for a lot more money? In World of Work, Jack White looks at the options such a worker may have to get what they feel they deserve.

Exponent, a European private equity firm that is behind 3,000 jobs in Ireland following a series of deals in recent years, has hired former Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton as a senior advisor. Joe Brennan reports.

Sales of Jameson Irish whiskey continued to grow in China and outperform competitor brands in the US, despite a “subdued” spirits market and challenging macroeconomic conditions in the world’s largest economies, drinks giant Pernod Ricard said on Thursday. Ian Curran has the story.

An internal audit at the Central Bank found nearly 30 per cent of key projects were going over budget with some getting bogged down in over-complicated bureaucracy. Ken Foxe reports.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.