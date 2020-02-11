Anglo liquidators report suspected criminal activity, X-Factor demise and tracker question

The special liquidators of the former Anglo Irish Bank reported suspected criminal offences to the Garda Síochána on five occasions, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said. Simon Carswell has the details.

A French start-up looking to find a treatment for septic shock has secured a €5 million investment from Irish venture capital group Fountain Healthcare, writes Dominic Coyle

A US Fortune 500 company has signed a 10-year lease with Belfast Harbour to locate a global IT and cybersecurity centre which will create 130 jobs at a waterfront development. Francess McDonnell reports.

Laura Slattery ponders the demise of former TV behemoth The X-Factor.

Proinsias O’Mahony asks if the doomsayers ever get it right?

Dominic Coyle, in his weekly advice slot, wrestles with a thorny tracker mortgage question.

Stocktake marvels at Trump’s porkies and Tesla’s share price swings. He is also intrigued by bulls versus coronavirus and warns against powerful CEOs.

AIB have set aside a further €300 million to compensate victims of the tracker-mortgage scandal. In studio on our Inside Business podcastto discuss what this means for the thousands of customers affected is consumer campaigner Brendan Burgess from Askaboutmoney.com and Irish Times journalist Joe Brennan. Plus Peter Hamilton is here for the business roundup with details on a major new Brown Thomas store and some controversial Ryanair ads.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.