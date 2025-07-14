Man accused of stalking influencer at Dublin hotel remanded on bail

Denis Morris appeared before Dublin District Court on Monday charged with stalking an online influencer at a hotel in the city. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man accused of stalking an online influencer in Dublin has been remanded on bail and warned not to contact the woman or carry out research about her.

Denis Morris (23) appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court on Monday.

Mr Morris, of Braemore Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14, faced a charge under section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for stalking the woman at a Dublin 2 hotel on March 21st last.

She cannot be named for legal reasons.

Det Garda Eamon Leen, of the Kevin Street Divisional Protective Service, gave evidence of arrest and charge.

The court heard Mr Morris made no reply to the charge and that there was no objection to bail. However, the detective added that he was seeking conditions which Judge Jones inserted into the bail bond.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal of the case at District Court level.

The court has yet to hear an outline of the facts to consider whether it will accept jurisdiction or send the case to a higher court. No evidence was provided regarding the allegations.

The accused, who did not address the court and has yet to enter a plea, was ordered to appear again on September 8th.

The offence, on conviction in the District Court, carries a maximum 12-month sentence, but ten years’ imprisonment if the case proceeds on indictment to the Circuit Court.