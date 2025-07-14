Saturday slot for Irish Oaks means no clash with major sporting competition

Hector Crouch on You Got To Me comes home to win the Juddmonte Irish Oaks last year. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sticking with a Saturday slot for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks looks like paying off in profile terms for the Curragh this weekend.

With the All-Ireland hurling final taking place in Croke Park on Sunday, as well as the final round of the Open Championship golf occurring in Portrush, the fillies’ Classic is spared having to compete for attention with two of the biggest sporting occasions of the year.

The Oaks has been staged on a Saturday since 2013, unlike the Curragh Derby, which was moved to a Sunday date two years ago when included in Tote World Pool betting for the first time.

The undercard for last month’s colts’ Classic came under fire for having no other Group race bar the Derby and for containing six handicaps to facilitate World Pool betting. That won’t be the case this Saturday with a trio of quality Group Two races backing up the Oaks.

Whether that translates into increased attendances remains to be seen, although the Curragh’s chief executive, Brian Kavanagh, believes it is a case of different programmes for different purposes.

“The card on Saturday will be laced with quality – probably quality more than quantity – and we’ve three Group Two races supporting the Group One race.

“When you look at the Derby card, they were high-class handicaps and of very strong quality throughout. Whatever level you put on, you want it to be good quality. There is definitely a contrast, and maybe the answer lies somewhere in between,” he said.

Saturday’s race is the feature event of Europe’s weekend action and although there is also racing at the Curragh on Sunday, there are no plans to switch the Oaks date.

“It’s not the strongest Saturday in terms of UK fixtures. It comes after a big weekend last weekend and the Eclipse before that,” added Kavanagh.

“There are pros and cons between Saturday and Sunday fixtures. We find corporate sales, and food and beverage sales tend to be stronger on the Saturday. Sunday leans more towards a family crowd. It works well that way.

The complexion of the race is likely to become clearer after the latest acceptance stage, although the fourth Classic of the season looks likely to be dominated by a single filly.

The Epsom winner Minnie Hauk could be short odds to become the 16th horse to complete the Oaks double.

Minnie Hauk ridden by Ryan Moore (left) on their way to winning the Betfred Oaks at Epsom Downs Racecourse. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

High-profile opposition looks like being scarce on the ground with Co Tipperary trainer Paddy Twomey the latest to skip the race with his high-class filly Catalina Delcarpio.

Third in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot behind Garden of Eden, Catalina Delcarpio is set to appear next in the Blandford Stakes over 10 furlongs in September’s Irish Champions Festival.

“We though she just didn’t see out the mile and a half at Ascot in a true run race,” Twomey reported.

Catalina Delcarpio’s regular jockey Billy Lee look like facing a lengthy period on the injury sidelines having broken his collarbone in a fall at Limerick on Saturday.

Lee, runner-up to Colin Keane in the jockeys’ championship for the last three years, had been favourite to take the title this season following his rival’s appointment as Juddmonte’s retained rider last month.

With Keane facing a two-week suspension starting later this month, and looking at increased travel in Britain and France when he returns, the race to be champion jockey in Ireland looks wide open.

“Billy has broken his collarbone, but it is a clean break and hopefully he could be back in about four weeks,” said Lee’s agent Kevin O’Ryan. “He’s in good spirits and is looking on the bright side. Typical of Billy he said it could be a lot worse.”

Bookmaker betting on the race for the championship has Chris Hayes and Dylan Browne McMonagle also in the mix.

Hayes is currently serving a four-day suspension for careless riding but Keane and Browne McMonagle will be in action on day Two of the Killarney festival on Tuesday evening.

Both will line up in the featured fillies’ handicap, although trend followers will be siding with trainer Jessica Harrington in this. She has won the race for the last four years, including with last season’s winner Mo Ghille Mar.

She is back again for another crack at the prize under jockey Shane Foley and is on the same handicap mark as when successfully making all the running a year ago.

Earlier Oiche Rua will try to confirm Limerick form on Saturday with Spanish Temptress in another handicap despite carrying a 7lb penalty.

Tuesday afternoon’s action is over jumps at Downpatrick where Willie Mullins unveils the well-bred newcomer Closutton in the bumper. The mare is a full sister to the Grade One winner Airlie Beach.