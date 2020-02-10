Guinness Storehouse appoints new MD

The State’s most visited tourist attraction, the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, has appointed a new managing director to replace Paul Carty, who has stepped down after running the venue since its opening almost 20 years ago.

Catherine Toolan has been appointed to take over the running the Guinness Storehouse, which attracted 1.8 million visitors last year, well ahead of other top attractions such as the Cliffs of Moher, Dublin Zoo and the Book of Kells.

Ms Toolan, who takes over in April, joins the venue after most recently running the International Convention Centre in Belfast. She also worked previously for Aramark, and was involved in delivering the athletes villages at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

Development

Mr Carty leaves after overseeing growth in the Storehouse’s annual visitor numbers from about 300,000 when it opened in December 2000. He has also overseen Guinness owner Diageo’s development of the Smithwick Experience in Kilkenny and the Guinness Open Gate Brewery at the brewer’s inner city Dublin base at St James’s Street.

Mr Carty has also served as a president of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation and on the board of the State tourism agency, Fáilte Ireland.

“Over his time, nearly 21 million people have entered the doors of the Guinness Storehouse,” said Mark Sandys, Diageo’s global head of beer, Baileys and Smirnoff, who also welcomed the appointment of Ms Toolan.