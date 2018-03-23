Airbnb expansion, a new home for BofI’s chief and alleged forgeries thwart IBRC

False documents appear to have been used to support criminal complaints in India made against Irish businessman Robert Dix, the High Court has said.

Colm Keena reports this morning that the complaints had the effect of stopping Mr Dix travelling to India as part of efforts by the State-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation to seize a property formerly owned by the family of Seán Quinn. Colm takes a forensic look at how IBRC’s journey to India came about in this week’s Agenda section.

Airbnb is in expansion mode in Dublin, with the accommodation sharing website flagging a possible doubling of staff numbers to 1,000 over the next three to five years. Ciarán Hancock speaks to Aisling Hassell, who heads up Airbnb’s activities in Ireland in this week’s Business Interview.

Also putting down Irish roots is Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh, who has bought a home in exclusive Dublin village, Dalkey. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Barry O’Halloran reports on two potential local buyers for the €125 million in wind power assets that semi-state Coillte is selling. He also brings news of a planned closure of Bord na Móna’s coal business, a move that could lead to clashes with union members at the company. And, as rugby international Jamie Heaslip prepares for retirement, Barry reports on how one of his investments is performing.

Karlin Lillington looks back on a long week for Facebook, where the improperly harvested personal information of 50 million Americans has taken centre stage. She suggests that the company’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg could have avoided all of this unpleasantness if he had taken proper account of his customers’ data when the business was in its infancy.

Mark Paul considers the Facebook debacle from another perspective: that of the Irish economy. Did we, he asks, bite off more than we could chew when we traded jobs figures for the unenviable job of managing the world’s data?

Olive Keogh, meanwhile, examines the idea of an individual’s online history and how it can reemerge at the wrong time in career terms. She offers some advice on keeping those skeletons hidden.

Finally, John FitzGerald sticks his neck out with an unpopular notion today, wondering if a higher property tax might be the answer to uneven wealth distribution in the State. It’s not as if, he observes, you can move your expensove home abroad the way you might shift a financial fund packed full of cash.

