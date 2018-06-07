Origin Enterprises appoints new chief financial officer

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises has appointed a new chief financial officer, with Sean Coyle stepping into the role from September 1st.

Mr Coyle will also become a director of the company from October 1st.

“I very much look forward to working with the Origin team and contributing to future growth at this exciting time in the group’s development,” Mr Coyle said.

Currently group finance director of UDG Healthcare, Mr Coyle has a proven track record in financial leadership, operational performance transformation and strategy implementation. He previously served as managing director of UDG’s Healthcare supply chain division, and chief financial officer of Aer Lingus. He is also a qualified chartered accountant.

“We look forward to welcoming Sean to the Group. His broad financial and commercial experience make him an excellent choice for Origin as we prepare for our next phase of growth,” said chairman Rose Hynes.

Origin is scheduled to issue its third quarter trading update on June 19th 2018.