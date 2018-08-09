Trading profit at Kerry Group increases marginally

Trading profit at Kerry Group increased by 0.5 per cent to €340 million during the first six months of the year, its interim results show.

The dairy giant, which recorded a profit of €338.4 million during the same period last year, said the increase reflected 8.7 per cent growth after taking account of an adverse translation currency impact of 8.2 per cent in the period.

Group revenue increased by 1.4 per cent to €3.2 billion “reflecting strong volume growth and contribution from acquisitions, offset by adverse currency movements”.

Business volumes grew by 3.6 per cent and pricing increased by 0.6 per cent in the period.

The group’s trading profit margin was reduced by 10 basis points to 10.5 per cent. Trading profit margin in its taste and nutrition section increased by 10 basis points to 13.1 per cent.

Both of these changes were attributed to “the benefits of improved product mix, operating leverage and efficiencies, offset by currency headwinds and growth investments”.

Trading profit margin in Kerry’s consumer foods section decreased by 60 basis points to 7 per cent, due to significant transaction currency headwinds partly offset by underlying margin expansion.

Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon said the business was making progress.

“Evolving consumer trends and the changing marketplace have provided increased opportunities and demand for Kerry’s industry leading RD&A and broad technology portfolio,” he said.

“This, along with the group’s enhanced end use market focus, drove healthy volume growth and underlying margin expansion in the first half of 2018.

“We also continued to make progress with and invest in business development initiatives aligned to our strategic growth priorities.

“In light of the above, we update our guidance and now expect to achieve growth in adjusted earnings per share of 7 per cent to 10 per cent in constant currency.”

The interim dividend of 21 cent per share represents an increase of 11.7 per cent over the 2017 interim dividend.

The company achieved free cash flow of €201 million in the period, which was down from €357 million during the same period last year.

During the first six months of 2018, the group completed a total of four acquisitions and entered into a joint venture at a total cost of €120.3 million.

On its future prospects, Kerry said it had “embraced the changing marketplace and is well placed to respond to localised consumer trends and customer requirements through industry leading innovation”.

It said its taste and nutrition model is “uniquely positioned” to deliver for customers in this environment.

Growth prospects for the full year “remain strong” due to a good innovation pipeline, while bearing in mind the strong comparatives from the second half of 2017.

“While remaining cautious on the consumer landscape within the UK, consumer foods is well placed to continue to outperform its markets,” it said.

“The group will continue to invest in business development aligned to strategic growth priorities and lead the continued consolidation of the industry benefiting from the group’s strong balance sheet and scalable business model.

“In February 2018, we guided growth in adjusted earnings per share of 6 per cent to 10 per cent on a constant currency basis.”

An analyst with Goodbody said the stockbroker growth of about 7 per cent in its full year earnings per share on a constant currency basis.

Davy, meanwhile, said it envisages “a modest upward revision” to its full year earnings per share forecast, and reiterated its “outperform” rating for the company.