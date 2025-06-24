Bohs keep title race alive as they earn third Dublin Derby win of season

Premier Division: Bohemians 2 (Rooney 2, Clarke 39) Shamrock Rovers 0

First-half goals from Dayle Rooney and James Clarke were decisive as Bohemians earned their third Dublin Derby win of the season over pace-setters Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division at Dalymount Park last night.

Adding to previous victories at the Aviva Stadium and Tallaght Stadium on February 16th and April 21st respectively, Bohs produced an excellent team performance to once again claim the bragging rights over their arch rivals.

The starting line-up Rovers boss Stephen Bradley selected for this game showed no fewer than eight changes from the side that earned a convincing 4-1 victory against Cork City in Tallaght last Friday.

Bohs supremo Alan Reynolds kept faith with much of the team from a 2-1 defeat to his former club Waterford three days earlier, but Liam Smith, John Mountney and Clarke were given a chance to impress. Clarke was operating in a false nine role in the Gypsies attack and he played a crucial part in their blistering opening to the action.

Capitalising on some hesitancy from Rovers defender Roberto Lopes, the outstretched boot of Clarke flicked the ball into the direction of Rooney and he proceeded to drill a powerful strike beyond the reach of Ed McGinty with less than two minutes gone on the clock.

This was a dream start for a Bohs side who were playing with the aid of strong breeze in the first half and they continued to dictate matters against a Rovers outfit who were struggling to get a foothold in the play.

The hosts played with energy and desire throughout the opening period, and were close to doubling their account when a spectacular long-distance drive from Mountney marginally cleared the crossbar inside the second-quarter.

Yet a ravenous Bohs maintained their search for a second goal and ultimately enhanced their lead in the 39th minute. After he had linked up superbly with Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney crossed enticingly from the right-flank and although Hoops centre-half Daniel Cleary initially got his foot to the ball, it rebounded off the waiting Clarke for a second Gypsies goal.

This left Rovers staring into a 2-0 interval deficit and having scored a brace as a starter in that comfortable triumph against Cork City on Friday, Michael Noonan was introduced upon the resumption as the visitors desperately sought a way back into contention.

Former Bohs duo Dylan Watts and Daniel Mandroiu were also added to the mix on 53 minutes, but despite Watts forcing a fine save out of custodian Kacpet Chorazka not long after he had replaced Jack Byrne, the Gypsies’ two-goal cushion remained intact on the hour mark.

While there had been a noticeable increase in tempo from the Rovers, they were nevertheless finding it difficult to create clear-cut opportunities against their long-time rivals. In fact, Lopes had to come to the rescue of the Hoops on 73 minutes with his goal-line clearance preventing Devoy from securing what would have been an insurance goal.

Yet even though there were six additional minutes played, Bohs held firm to move nine points adrift of Rovers in the Premier Division standings with two games in hand.

The Gypsies now find themselves second in the top-flight table after a goal deep into stoppage-time by Cork City’s Djenairo Daniels ensured Drogheda United had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the Leesiders at Turner’s Cross.

Goals from Jad Hakiki and Francely Lomboto helped Sligo Rovers to record a 2-1 Connacht derby win at the expense of Galway United, while a 29th minute effort by Liam Boyce earned Derry City a 1-0 triumph over St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Smith, Cornwall, Morahan, Mountney; Flores, McDonnell (Buckley, 64 mins); Tierney, Devoy, Rooney; Clarke.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Cleary (Ozhianvuna, 81 mins), Lopes, Grace (Kovalevskis, 88 mins); McEneff (Mandroiu, 53 mins), Grant, Healy, Honohan; Byrne (Watts, 53 mins), Burke; Greene (Noonan, 46 mins).

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Cork).