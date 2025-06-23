Iran fires missiles at key US base in Qatar

Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting the largest US base in the Middle East on Monday, after the US bombed three of its nuclear sites over the weekend.

Qatar appeared to have advance warning about Iranian attacks targeting the US-run Al Udeid airbase, which houses about 10,000 troops. The Gulf country temporarily closed its air space, while the US and UK warned citizens to “shelter in place until further notice”.

In a statement, Qatar called the missile attacks “a flagrant violation” of its sovereignty, saying it reserved “the right to respond directly”. Its air defences intercepted the missiles, leading to no injuries or deaths, while the base had already been evacuated, it said.

Early on Sunday morning, the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites: Isfahan, Fordow and Natanz.

While the scale of damage is not fully clear, US president Donald Trump called the US strikes a “Bullseye” on his Truth Social platform, saying “Monumental Damage was done ... Obliteration is an accurate term!” He also appeared to call for regime change. “If the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???”

On Monday, Russian president Vladimir Putin hosted Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow. “The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification,” Mr Putin said in televised comments. “For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people.”

Iran and Israel have continued trading attacks since Israel’s first bombardment began on June 13th.

Washington-based organisation Human Rights Activists (HRA), which has long documented happenings in Iran, says at least 950 people were killed and 3,450 injured over the first 10 days of Israel’s attacks. Iranian authorities have not offered regular death tolls, though a health ministry spokesman said more than 400 people were killed by Saturday. In Israel, 24 people have been killed.

Israeli strikes have targeted “infrastructure, military and civilian facilities, residential and industrial areas in 25 provinces,” HRA said.

Israel carried out its “largest wave of raids” so far on Monday, Israeli forces said, including targeting the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran, where political prisoners are held.

Aida Younesi, a Dublin-based software engineer whose father is incarcerated in Evin, said prisoners are not safe and should be freed.

HRA said 640 citizens have been arrested on “political or security-related charges” since Israel’s attacks began. Iranian state television said arrests included a European national who entered the country “disguised as a tourist”.

On Monday morning, Tánaiste Simon Harris said three Irish citizens and their dependants were assisted in departing Iran overnight, while 15 Irish citizens and their dependents were evacuated from Israel the day before.

A journalist in Iran, who asked not to be named for her safety, said she is worried about the scale of destruction.

“Today was the worst day since the war began,” she texted on Monday. “Fighter jets were circling the city and we felt like they could land on us at any moment. The buildings were shaking,” she said.

“What is our future going to be? Is something like Iraq waiting for us? ... We are caught on two sides: on one side a corrupt, dictatorial government and, on the other side, warmongering Israel.”

The Israeli military has warned residents of Tehran to stay away from “weapons production centres, military bases and security institutions affiliated with the regime.” But residents said they did not know where all of those locations were.

A government-implemented internet shutdown lasted days and connectivity was not fully restored by Monday. “Diminished telecoms continue to impact the public’s ability to stay informed and in touch with loved ones,” said internet monitor Netblocks.

On Monday, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte told reporters that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon and said “allies have repeatedly urged Iran to meet its obligations under the non-proliferation treaty”.

Israel, widely understood to have nuclear weapons, is one of about four countries globally which has never signed the non-proliferation treaty.