Total group profit at Glanbia down 14.5% in first half of year

Total group profit at Glanbia fell by 14.5 per cent during the first half of 2018 compared with the same period last year, the company’s interim results show.

The food group said profits fell from €114.9 million during the first half of 2017 to €98.2 million during the first six months of this year.

On a pro-forma basis, excluding the impact of discontinued operations, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 38.83 cent. This was a decrease on the previous year of 7.1 per cent.

Revenue from continuing operations was €1.1 billion, which was a year-on-year increase of 3.6 per cent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations amounted to €123.7 million, which was down 7.3 per cent.

The company’s total investment in capital expenditure was €25.9 million in the first half of 2018, of which €18.9 million was strategic investment.

The key strategic project completed in the period was the installation of new lines to produce ready-to-eat products in Glanbia’s performance nutrition section. It expects to invest a total of €65 million to €75 million in capital expenditure in 2018.

Glanbia managing director Siobhán Talbot said the company “delivered in line with expectations” and reiterated guidance for 2018 full year earnings growth.

“We continue to drive volume momentum with 5.7 per cent growth in the first half and reiterate guidance for full year volume growth in the key portfolios of Glanbia performance nutrition and Glanbia nutritional solutions in the mid-to-high single digit range,” she said.

“We expect margins for the full year to be similar to 2017; we prioritised investment in our brands and operational infrastructure in the first half in advance of input cost reductions which are materialising as expected in the second half of the year.”

In terms of outlook, the company reiterated its full year 2018 guidance of 5 per cent to 8 per cent growth in pro-forma adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations.

“If the average euro-US dollar exchange rate remains at current levels for the remainder of 2018, Glanbia expects the full year 2018 reported pro-forma adjusted earnings per share growth from continuing operations to be approximately 5 per cent lower than the constant currency result,” it said.

An analyst with Davy said Glanbia’s performance “reflects a period of intense product and channel investment against a backdrop of softer dairy markets”.

“Good volume growth was achieved across both core platforms, with full-year volume targets being reconfirmed,” he said, adding that Davy anticipates “a modest upward revision” to its full year forecast for the company.

Separately, an analyst with Goodbody said the stockbroker was “unlikely to change” its 5-6 per cent constant earnings per share forecast, but noted that “performance remains heavily skewed” to the second half of the year.