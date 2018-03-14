Mash Direct to supply products to United States

A Northern Irish potato company is to launch its produce in the United States.

Mash Direct, which is run by a sixth generation Irish farming family based in Comber, Co Down, produces a range of locally-grown vegetable side dishes. The company exports its range of over 40 products globally.

Farmed on the shores of Strangford Lough, the foods will be available to purchase in New York in time for St Patrick’s Day at Key Food, Food Emporium, Brooklyn Fare and SuperFresh.

Mash Direct director Jack Hamilton said Comber “is famous for potatoes” and that “no one in the market is bringing fresh Northern Irish dishes to American plates”.

“We wanted to bring the unique richness of Irish soil and six generations of farming knowledge to the shelves,” he said.

Eight of Mash Direct’s products will be listed to go into Key Food supermarket stores, throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania from this week.

Mash Direct is an independent, family owned farming and food production enterprise launched by the Hamilton family in 2004.