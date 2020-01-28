Greencore may re-evaluate executive pensions following vote

The board of Greencore has said it will “listen to the mood music” after a third of shareholders voted against the Irish food company’s pension scheme for senior executives.

Greencore shareholders, who attended the company’s annual general meeting in Dublin on Tuesday, had previously been urged by advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) to vote against the remuneration policy at the meeting.

The executive pension scheme includes a contribution of €315,000 to chief executive Patrick Coveney, equating to 35 per cent of his salary, as well as a contribution to the pension of chief financial officer Eoin Tonge that equates to 25 per cent of his salary.

The broader workforce enjoys contributions of 8 per cent of their salaries.

ISS said the executive pensions, payable in cash in lieu of participating in a group scheme, were “exceptionally high relative to typical market practice”. Some 32 per cent of shareholders at Tuesday’s agm agreed with this view.

Speaking to reporters after the vote, Mr Coveney said: “We noted the policy was approved but there are clearly issues for us to reflect on and that will really be more for Gary [Kennedy] to lead rather than me.”

Greencore chairman Gary Kennedy agreed there was “definitely a message there” and suggested the company may re-evaluate the scheme.

“We engaged very proactively with our shareholders. We contacted about 70 per cent of them and we had dialogue with about 50 per cent so it is good to see that the policy was actually approved, but there is very definitely a message there,” he said.

“The direction of travel that is there in terms of the market and in terms of corporate governance arrangements, we will sit back and consider that over the next probably three to four months. We’ll take a decision on what needs to happen.”

Asked whether he anticipated changes, Mr Kennedy said: “I think any time you get less than 80 per cent of the vote you’ve got to sort of listen to the mood music and we’ve an obligation anyway to report on what we are going to do once it is less than 80 per cent.

“So we are very cognisant of that and we will be issuing something shortly in terms of that. The direction of travel in the market is that shareholders want to see executive pension contribution rates normalised back to the broader mass of the population,” he said.

“You can imagine that is quite a big delta and that is something we are dealing with. We took this on board at the time we started our engagement. The input we got was that people would be happy if we froze executive contributions.

“So in Patrick’s case, we would freeze it at 35 per cent of his salary existing, so any increments he got in salary wouldn’t attract any further contributions.

“That was going to be acceptable at that point in time but in the last six months it has moved on at pace and they now want to a little bit more dramatic alignment of those contribution rates. That’s the issue we’re dealing with.”

Mr Coveney’s total remuneration for the year to September was €2.35 million, which included a bonus of €442,000 split equally between cash and shares, while Mr Tonge’s package, denominated in sterling, equated to €1.21 million.

In a trading statement ahead of the company’s agm, Greencore said revenue rose by 1.8 per cent to £367.8 million (€436 million) in the first quarter of its financial year, which covers the 13 weeks to December 27th.

The company said that with adjustments for acquisitions and site exits, the figure for revenue falls back to 0.7 per cent.